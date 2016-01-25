Vonovia lowers acceptance threshold for Deutsche Wohnen to 50 percent

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Vonovia (VNAn.DE), Germany’s biggest residential property company on Monday extended the deadline and lowered the acceptance threshold for its hostile takeover of rival Deutsche Wohnen (DWNG.DE).

In October Vonovia announced a 9.92 billion euros ($10.75 billion) bid for Deutsche Wohnen in an attempt to achieve the largest takeover in Germany’s property sector, pledging to clinch at least 50 percent of the shares.

On Monday Vonovia’s Chief Financial officer (CFO) Stefan Kristen said the company had so far secured a stake of “significantly more than 20 percent” as an initial Tuesday deadline drew closer.

Under the revised terms of the takeover, shareholders now have until Feb. 9 to accept Vonovia’s takeover offer.

Furthermore, the acceptance threshold has been lowered to 50 percent from 57 percent on an undiluted basis, Vonovia said, a step that drew fire from Deutsche Wohnen.

Lars Wittan, Chief Investment Officer at Deutsche Wohnen said Vonovia had lowered the acceptance threshold, despite expressed assurances not do this.

“This shows that Vonovia has recognized that a significant majority of Deutsche Wohnen shareholders reject the hostile offer.”

Vonovia’s proposed takeover is part of a wave of mergers in which companies are aiming to bulk up to make the most of investor cash coming into the country’s real estate in search of higher returns.

Consolidation has picked up since several groups floated on the stock exchange, raising funds to pay for acquisitions to build economies of scale.