Deutsche Bahn sues airlines in U.S. over 1999-2006 price fixing

The logo of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn is pictured in Berlin March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Bahn [DBN.UL] is suing airlines in the United States for operating a price-fixing cartel affecting its freight business between 1999-2006, the German transport company told Reuters.

The airlines’ price fixing was first exposed seven years ago and triggered fines of 800 million euros in the European Union in 2010 and a fine of $1.5 billion in the United States. Victims of the cartel can sue separately for compensation.

Deutsche Bahn said the companies targeted by the lawsuit in New York include Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA), Scandinavia’s SAS (SAS.ST), Qantas Airways (QAN.AX), Cargolux Airlines International [CLUX.UL], Martinair Holland [MART.UL] and All Nippon Airways (9202.T).

Deutsche Bahn transports 390.1 million tons of freight a year, via land, rail, sea and air. It made 39.1 billion euros ($5.3 billion) in revenues last year and operates in more than 130 countries.

A source familiar with the case said Deutsche Bahn’s claim stood at more than $500 million. Deutsche Bahn declined to comment on the sum involved.

The current lawsuit concerns airlines flying to and from the United States, as well as within the country.