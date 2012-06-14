FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank not planning job cuts at Asia investment bank
June 14, 2012 / 7:25 AM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Bank not planning job cuts at Asia investment bank

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) finance chief said there were no plans for more cost-cutting measures at the investment banking business of Germany’s biggest lender in Asia.

“I am not aware of anything,” CFO Stefan Krause said on the sidelines of a conference on Thursday when asked whether Deutsche Bank was cutting jobs in Asia. “There is nothing ongoing currently,” he said.

Deutsche’s investment bank leadership in Asia has been in flux since March, when the head of corporate and investment banking for the region resigned and after Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Rob Rankin was promoted to a London role as co-head of corporate banking and securities.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Writing by Maria Sheahan

