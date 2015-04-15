Austrian banks pay price for Heta woes: Deutsche Bank's Polster

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian lenders are paying the price for a decision by the local financial watchdog to seize “bad bank” Heta and freeze its debt repayments, the head of the Austrian arm of Germany’s Deutsche Bank told Reuters.

Austria’s FMA supervisor last month took control of Heta Asset Resolution [HAABI.UL] after a capital hole emerged at the vehicle which is winding down the rest of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria.

The FMA suspended Heta’s debt repayments while it plans how to share the pain among creditors, mostly German banks and insurers with a combined 7.1 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in exposure.

So while Austrian 10-year government bond yields may be only around 20 basis points over German Bunds, the spread for banks is closer to 200 points, and even wider for banks with Russian exposure, Rainer Polster said in an interview.

“There is definitely an Austria penalty for banks. This is a combination of uncertainty and lack of information. This does not necessarily contribute to the attractiveness of investing in Austrian financial stocks,” Polster said.

“The farther you move away from the German-Austrian border, the more incomprehensible the topic gets. You cannot explain to anyone on the U.S. East Coast what is happening here.”

Asked why German investors were so exposed to Heta, he noted the perceived safety of state debt guarantees. “I think it was just the misunderstood certainty of relying on (the idea that) if it says guarantee (on the label) there must be a guarantee inside,” he said.

The FMA has said Heta’s creditors would know only next year the extent of the “haircuts” they face to plug the capital gap that Vienna was no longer prepared to keep filling, a time lag Polster said was understandable.

“Many Heta assets are no longer financial assets, but rather real assets. It is extremely hard to determine a market price for them. I understand the long timeframe,” he said, but added: “It would of course be more helpful to go out sooner, simply to have the subject off the table.”

Polster also said he thought European lenders should brace for yet higher common equity Tier 1 capital ratios from the current average of around 12.5 percent.

“This 12.5 percent that we are seeing in Europe is in my view a number that is not yet the end of developments. We will tend to go higher again and be confronted with higher requirements,” he said.

($1 = 0.9425 euros)