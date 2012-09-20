FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RHJ says BHF deal backed by outside investors
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
September 20, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 5 years

RHJ says BHF deal backed by outside investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - RHJ International RHJI.BR on Thursday said it has secured additional funding from outside investors including BMW (BMWG.DE) heir Stefan Quandt in its planned takeover of Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) BHF unit.

The Belgium-based buyout firm said that under the deal, its Kleinwort Benson unit would receive a capital injection from Fosun Group, Stefan Quandt’s AQTON SE and funds controlled by Timothy C. Collins and Blackrock Investment (BKN.N) Management.

Deutsche Bank earlier said it agreed the sale of BHF to RHJ’s Kleinwort Benson Group, for 384 million euros ($501 million)in cash.

The deal has yet to get clearance from German regulator BaFin, which had rejected an earlier offer by RHJ in July on the grounds of insufficient financing.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.