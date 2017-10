A road sweeper cleans the street in front of a branch of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, January 28. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chairman Paul Achleitner said the management board at Germany’s flagship lender will receive 26.3 million euros ($34 million) in fixed and variable pay for 2012, down from 40.1 million euros in the year-earlier period.