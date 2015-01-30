FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank London arm under extra scrutiny by watchdog: source
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
January 30, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank London arm under extra scrutiny by watchdog: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The headquarters of Deutsche Bank are pictured in Frankfurt January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

LONDON (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s London office is under enhanced supervision by Britain’s financial regulator due to concerns about the German bank’s governance and controls, a person familiar with the matter said.

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has put Deutsche under so-called enhanced supervision since the autumn, the source said.

The bank’s London branch was fined 4.7 million pounds ($7.1 million) by the FCA in August for incorrectly reporting 29 million transactions between November 2007 and April 2013.

Enhanced supervision procedures are normally kept private and can follow fines.

The Times newspaper first reported the increased supervision.

Deutsche Bank said in an emailed statement: “We have been working diligently to further strengthen our systems and controls and are committed to being best in class. We have invested 3.6 billion euros since 2012 as part of this effort.”

The FCA declined to comment.

Germany’s financial market watchdog Bafin also said on Friday it was examining whether Deutsche Bank properly followed disclosure rules with its fourth-quarter results published on Thursday.

Reporting by Steve Slater and Huw Jones; Editing by Sinead Cruise and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.