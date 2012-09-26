FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No sign China banks eyeing Europe's: Deutsche Bank
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 26, 2012 / 12:28 PM / in 5 years

No sign China banks eyeing Europe's: Deutsche Bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause on Wednesday said he saw no signs that large Chinese banks are on the prowl to buy European lenders.

Asked on the sidelines of a business conference whether Chinese banks were knocking on the door to buy Deutsche Bank or other European banks, Krause said “No,” adding that Chinese banks are still preoccupied with their home market.

“It’s not interesting for them yet. They are currently looking to capture riches in their own country with both hands,” Krause said.

However, Chinese banks were interested in technology transfer and improving their systems and processes, Krause said.

Earlier this month, China Construction Bank (601939.SS)(0939.HK) told Reuters it wants to expand its overseas presence through organic growth and acquisitions, and aims to wrap up a takeover deal this year.

Separately, Krause declined to comment on Libor probes, saying he could not talk about an ongoing process.

Reporting By Edward Taylor, editing by Jonathan Gould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.