Deutsche Bank creates new post to tighten controls
December 9, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Bank creates new post to tighten controls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man walks past Deutsche Bank offices in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) created a new senior position to govern compliance and risk management throughout the group and named a top McKinsey consultant to fill it, less than a week after EU officials fined Deutsche and other banks for rigging interest rates.

Deutsche Bank on Monday named 43-year-old Thomas Poppensieker as head of a new effort to tighten controls at Germany’s flagship lender, reporting directly to co-Chief Executives Juergen Fitschen and Anshu Jain.

The move comes as Deutsche Bank pursues an ambitious cultural transformation plan led by Fitschen and Jain, and as it works through a long list of scandals, investigations and fines that came in the wake of the financial crisis.

Improving controls in standard-setting, accounting, regulation, compliance and a host of other vital functions is a central part of that transformation, Deutsche said in a statement. The bank has, for example, already established a new code of behavior and early warning system for traders.

In addition to his current position as director at McKinsey & Company in Munich, Poppensieker is a member of the Executive Board of the Frankfurt Institute of Risk Management and Regulation and has advised the European Commission on regulation including Basel III.

Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Louise Heavens

