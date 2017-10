Juergen Fitschen, Co-CEO of Deutsche Bank AG speaks during an extraordinary shareholders meeting in Frankfurt April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen said it was unclear when a decade-long dispute with representatives of deceased media magnate Leo Kirch would come to an end.

“An end of the proceedings is not in sight,” Fitschen told an extraordinary shareholder meeting in Frankfurt.

“There are currently no negotiations to reach a settlement.”