Prosecutors say Deutsche Bank's Leithner under investigation
March 25, 2014 / 5:02 PM / 3 years ago

Prosecutors say Deutsche Bank's Leithner under investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Stephan Leithner arrives at a parliamentary hearing in Berlin November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Munich Prosecutors said on Tuesday that Deutsche Bank board member Stephan Leithner is among those under investigation on suspicion of trying to mislead a court in the lender’s 12-year legal battle with the heirs of late media mogul Leo Kirch.

The prosecutors conducted a fresh search of Deutsche Bank’s headquarters and one private home earlier on Tuesday, targeting employees of Germany’s biggest lender as well as lawyers who represented it in the case.

Leithner is in charge of human resources, legal and compliance matters as well as government and regulatory affairs at the lender.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment and Leithner was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Kathrin Jones; Editing by Jonathan Gould

