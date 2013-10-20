Deutsche Bank talking to 50 employees over Libor: paper

Pedestrians are reflected in a window as they walk in front of the headquarters of Deutsche Bank AG in Frankfurt September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has started talks with some 50 employees as part of its investigation into possible manipulation of the Libor benchmark interest rate, a German newspaper reported.

The talks follow a probe by auditor Ernst & Young, which has over the past couple of months been checking emails and conversation in electronic chatrooms for irregularities, Handelsblatt reported in a pre-release of its Monday edition.

The staff are being allowed to bring lawyers or witnesses to the talks, the paper reported.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the report.

Deutsche Bank has said it is talking to authorities in the United States and Europe investigating the setting of London and European interbank offered rates, interest rate benchmarks known as Libor and Euribor, between 2005 and 2011.

Libor is used as a reference benchmark to price billions of euros of financial contracts.

German financial markets regulator BaFin handed over a report of its findings on Deutsche in August, but said at the time that it would continue the investigation if new facts came to light.