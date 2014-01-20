FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank sees legal, regulatory 'headwind' in coming quarters: CFO
January 20, 2014 / 10:58 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Bank sees legal, regulatory 'headwind' in coming quarters: CFO

Thomas Atkins

1 Min Read

A Deutsche Bank sign is seen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DEe expects to see further legal and regulatory “headwind” in the coming quarters, its Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause said in a conference call on Monday.

Germany’s biggest lender earlier said its litigation reserves fell to 2.3 billion euros ($3.12 billion) in the fourth quarter from 4.1 billion in the third, as it settled some cases with regulators.

It also posted new litigation expenses of 528 million euros in the final quarter of 2013.

($1 = 0.7376 euros)

Reporting by Thomas Atkins, writing by Jonathan Gould

