FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank seeks buyer for Maher Terminals: report
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 27, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank seeks buyer for Maher Terminals: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Deutsche Bank logo is seen outside a building in Luxembourg, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is seeking a buyer for all or part of Maher Terminals, an operator of cargo container facilities in the United States and Canada that it bought for $2.3 billion including debt in 2007, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the paper said Maher had accumulated $1.5 billion in losses at Deutsche Bank since the financial crisis.

It cited one source as saying Deutsche Bank may sell the whole business or seek separate deals for Maher’s two terminals, or it could opt not to sell now at all.

It said a sale of the whole business could fetch a price between $800 million and $1 billion.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the report.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.