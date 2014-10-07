FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank eyes $2 billion property loan sale: source
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 7, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank eyes $2 billion property loan sale: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Logos of Deutsche Bank AG are seen in Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is preparing to sell a $2 billion portfolio of U.S. commercial real estate loans as the North American property markets heat up, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Germany’s flagship bank is in early stage talks with several buyers including private equity investors as it markets the deal, which is expected to be completed within six weeks, the source said.

The transaction is commercially driven and is expected to be profitable, the source said. It is not related to efforts by Deutsche and other European banks to trim their balance sheets ahead of a health check by the European Central Bank later this month, the source said.

“It’s more of a commercial decision to take advantage of market conditions,” the source said. “It’s not related to capital management.”

The sale is being conducted by the so-called special situations group within the bank’s commercial real estate division. The group deals with complex or distressed assets.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Reporting by Thomas Atkins

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.