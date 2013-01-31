Deutsche Bank CEO: 2013 will be less turbulent than 2012

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank co-chief executive Anshu Jain said he sees less turbulent times ahead for the banking industry, thanks to a more stable euro zone.

“We see positive signals in the business outlook. The U.S. fiscal cliff is still a source of potential uncertainty, but other indicators in the U.S. economy are still positive,” Jain told journalists gathered in Frankfurt at the bank’s annual press conference.

“Structural debt levels in mature economies are still high, and Asia will continue to contribute to the bulk of the world’s growth; but overall we foresee less turbulent conditions in 2013 than in the past two years.”