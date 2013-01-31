FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank sees no need to hike capital to meet U.S. demands
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 31, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Bank sees no need to hike capital to meet U.S. demands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s flagship lender Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) does not see a need to raise its capital to meet new U.S. bank rules, Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause said in an analyst call on Thursday.

He added that issuing contingent convertibles or so-called Co-Co bonds is one option under discussion to comply with U.S. capital demands.

The U.S. Federal Reserve last year proposed tightening the leash on foreign banks to protect taxpayers from having to bail them out. The plan would force foreign banks to group all their subsidiaries under a holding company, subject to the same capital standards as U.S. holding companies.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Jonathan Gould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.