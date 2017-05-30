FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Deutsche Bank strategists turn sour on European bank stocks
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 30, 2017 / 6:59 AM / 3 months ago

Deutsche Bank strategists turn sour on European bank stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank is seen early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, January 26, 2016.Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's European equity strategists cut their rating on regional banking stocks to "underweight," saying that the sector is among the most sensitive to swings in euro area growth, which they expect will fade this year, and that valuations are no longer compelling.

Banking stocks have staged a strong rebound since the lows seen in the aftermath of last June's Brexit referendum with an index of euro zone banks .SX7E up more than 70 percent since those troughs.

Deutsche strategists said, in a note to clients, that banking shares no longer have any support from valuations, leaving them susceptible to swings in economic growth.

Bank shares have been under pressure over the past two sessions dragged down by Italian lenders which were sold on worries over possible early elections and the rescue of two ailing regional banks.

The strategists also raised their view on European energy stocks, among the worst performers so far this year, by two notches to "overweight."

The sector is now the cheapest in Europe, according to Deutsche strategists, who add that recent U.S. dollar weakness should give oil a boost.

Elsewhere, Deutsche cut its rating on European tech stocks to "benchmark," or neutral, from "overweight."

Reporting by Vikram Subhedar, Editing by Danilo Masoni

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.