Deutsche Bank Q2 pretax profit misses consensus

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) on Tuesday became the latest global investment bank to post weaker second quarter pretax profit, as the weak euro and lower trading activity hit earnings.

In a preliminary earnings statement released ahead of the official July 31 reporting date, Deutsche Bank said pretax profit would amount to about 1 billion euros ($1.21 billion), down from 1.8 billion euros in the year-earlier period and below market expectations.

Deutsche said it sees net income of around 700 million euros, down from the 1.2 billion euros in the year-earlier period.

Analysts had forecast a pretax profit of 1.4 billion euros and net income of 1 billion euros, according to ThomsonReuters Starmine.

Philipp Haessler, banking analyst at Equinet said: “The figures are weaker than expected, mainly due to costs and risk provisions. It looks like no big provisions for the Libor issue have been made. What is positive is that the capital ratio is a bit stronger.”

Deutsche Bank’s shares closed 0.2 percent down at 23.47 euros. The statement appeared only 10 minutes before European stock markets closed.

Deutsche Bank said the bank’s U.S. dollar and pound sterling cost base was negatively affected by the weakening of the euro.

Rivals like Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Credit Suisse CSGN.VX recently posted sharp drops in second-quarter revenue. Big investment banks have seen investment income plunge.

Earlier this month it emerged that Deutsche Bank may cut almost a tenth of its investment banking staff due to weak trading activity.

Deutsche Bank further said lower full year net income projections would be mitigated by additional de-risking measures this year, without providing details.

Based on market consensus, Germany’s flagship lender had assumed a net profit of about 4 billion euros for 2012 to calculate its full-year core capital assumptions.