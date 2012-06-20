FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank, Guggenheim end talks for RREEF
June 20, 2012 / 5:36 PM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Bank, Guggenheim end talks for RREEF

Ilaina Jonas

2 Min Read

A visitor walks past the bank's logo prior to Deutsche Bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) and Guggenheim Partners have ended negotiations on the potential sale of RREEF, the German bank’s global alternative asset management business, after failing to agree on terms, Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday.

This follows the unsuccessful talks involving a full range of Deutsche Bank’s asset management business for $1.4 billion euros to Guggenheim. Those talks fell apart earlier this spring, a source told Reuters in May.

The German bank also said that the strategic review of its global Asset Management division, which it initiated in November 2011, has ended, and it would give a further update on the Asset & Wealth Management division in September.

The strategic review covered all of the Asset Management division globally, except for the DWS franchise in Germany, Europe and Asia. Deutsche Bank already had determined DWS was a core part of its retail offering in those markets.

A representative from Guggenheim Partners could not be reached for immediate comment.

Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

