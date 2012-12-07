FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank directors seek answers on valuation claims-sources
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 7, 2012 / 12:11 PM / in 5 years

Deutsche Bank directors seek answers on valuation claims-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) supervisory board is seeking answers from management about claims alleging the lender failed to recognize billions of euros in unrealized losses, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The general nature of the allegations about disagreements over valuation of credit derivatives were known, a source familiar with the supervisory board’s thinking said.

However, news reports alleging the bank failed to recognize up to $12 billion of unrealized losses during the financial crisis raised “some new questions about the magnitude,” he added.

The topic of valuations will be discussed at the next supervisory board meeting, another person familiar with the supervisory board’s thinking said.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

On Thursday Law firm Labaton Sucharow LLP said Eric Ben-Artzi, a former quantitative risk analyst at Deutsche, used a whistleblower program to tell the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) the bank failed to report the value of its credit derivatives portfolio correctly from 2007 through 2010.

The Financial Times reported on Thursday that three former Deutsche Bank employees had filed complaints with the U.S. securities regulators claiming the bank failed to recognize up to $12 billion of unrealized losses during the financial crisis.

Deutsche Bank said it was cooperating with the SEC and dismissed the allegations.

Reporting by Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.