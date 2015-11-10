Ex-star trader Bittar wins identity challenge against UK watchdog

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Deutsche Bank star trader Christian Bittar on Tuesday won a legal challenge against Britain’s financial regulator over whether he was improperly identified when the bank was fined as part of a global rate rigging inquiry.

Bittar is one of eight traders who allege they were denied a right of reply when the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) fined a string of banks as part of investigations that spanned alleged benchmark interest rate and currency market manipulation.

The ruling by a London tribunal is an embarrassment for the FCA, set up two years ago after its predecessor was criticized for its handling of the 2007-9 financial crisis. It could also limit how much detail the FCA can publish when it fines firms.

In May, the FCA lost a similar Court of Appeal ruling that decided a former JPMorgan executive, Achilles Macris, had been improperly identified, despite not being named when the FCA fined the U.S. bank almost 140 million pounds ($212 million) in 2013.

The FCA said on Tuesday it was focusing on plans to appeal that decision at the Supreme Court, as the Bittar case relied heavily on that judgment.

Lawyers for Bittar argued the former trader, once one of Deutsche’s most profitable derivatives traders before he was fired in 2011, was “shamed but not named” when Deutsche Bank was fined $2.5 billion in April.

Alongside fines for alleged benchmark rigging, authorities have published reams of computer chats and emails attributed to traders by titles and code names, partly to avoid having to wait for people to respond to allegations before publishing findings.

Timothy Herrington, an Upper Tribunal judge, agreed on Tuesday with Bittar’s lawyers it was inevitable that a “relevant reader” would conclude that one of the FCA’s monikers for Bittar, Manager B, “could not be anyone other than Mr Bittar”.

Equally, a number of “striking quotations” attributed to Manager B in the FCA’s enforcement notice “indicate a singular style of communication which would be familiar to those with whom he dealt”, he said.

Bittar will now be able to answer the allegations made against him in further court hearings that could be held as soon as the New Year, although lawyers expect the FCA to try to put the Bittar case on hold, pending a Supreme Court decision.

Bittar, a former London-based manager who traded in interest rate derivatives pegged to Euribor (Euro interbank offered rate) before moving to Singapore in 2010, was awarded a bonus of around 80 million euros in 2009, based on his trading at the height of the credit crisis.

But last year he was sent an FCA notice warning him he might face a multi-million pound fine over allegations of attempted rate rigging.

($1 = 0.6615 pounds)