Deutsche Bank keeps full-year dividend unchanged

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday it was recommending a full-year dividend of 0.75 euros, in line with 2012, despite posting a surprise loss of 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in the fourth quarter.

“We suggested a dividend of 75 cents, in line with last year,” Stefan Krause, the chief financial officer, told reporters at the bank’s annual news conference.

There were concerns that the bank would have to cut its dividend after a slide in bond trading revenues, higher litigation costs and an increase in loan loss provisions pushed it into a loss in the last quarter of 2013.

($1 = 0.7319 euros)