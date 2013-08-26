FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Boerse's Eurex resumes trading after outage
August 26, 2013 / 11:22 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Boerse's Eurex resumes trading after outage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Exchange operator Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) halted trading on its derivatives platform Eurex for over an hour on Monday after the system suffered a time-keeping glitch.

“The market halt was triggered by an incorrect time synchronization within the system,” the company said in a statement.

The platform was shut down at 0220 ET, pre-trading resumed at 0320 ET and all products were tradable again 10 minutes later, it said.

The market impact appeared to have been limited with a public holiday in London meaning most traders in Europe’s largest equity market were not at their desks, and trading volumes were below their daily average.

Other global markets have faced technological glitches recently. Last week the Nasdaq (NDAQ.O) stock exchange halted trading for three hours citing a “connectivity issue”.

Earlier this year, the Chicago Board Options Exchange delayed the start of trading for half a day.

Deutsche Boerse said the last market stoppage at Eurex occurred in October 2011.

Its cash and derivatives markets were available for 99.99 percent of the time in 2012, it said last week.

Reporting by Edward Taylor, Ludwig Burger and Blaise Robinson; editing by Keiron Henderson and Jason Neely

