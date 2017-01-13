German state of Hesse to host Deutsche Boerse-LSE merger summit

The plaque of the Deutsche Boerse AG is pictured at the entrance of the Frankfurt stock exchange February 1, 2012.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The German state of Hesse on Friday confirmed it will host a summit to review a merger between Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) next Tuesday.

Hesse, which is the home state of Deutsche Boerse, has the authority to veto a merger of the two exchange operators.

Michael Busser, a spokesman for Hesse, declined to say who would attend the meeting, saying the deliberations were confidential.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that the meeting will be held in the Hessian capital Wiesbaden, close to Frankfurt, and would be attended by state premier Volker Bouffier, London Stock Exchange Chief Executive Xavier Rolet and Carsten Kengeter, head of Deutsche Boerse.

The chairmen of both firms, Deutsche Boerse's Joachim Faber, and Donald Brydon from the LSE, will also attend.