Traders work at their desks at the Frankfurt stock exchange. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) said its Frankfurt-based XETRA shares trading platform would resume service after the start of trading was delayed due to technical problems on Tuesday.

A restart auction would begin at 0815 GMT at the earliest, it said. It added that trades executed before the delayed market opening would not be cancelled.