Regulator criticizes Deutsche Post letter pricing

A postman of the German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post sorts mail at a sorting office in Berlin's Mitte district, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL (DPWGn.DE) has until the end of the week to respond to criticism from Germany’s antitrust regulator over its pricing for major customers, a company spokesman said late on Monday.

The German Federal Cartel Office launched an investigation last year into whether Deutsche Post may have cut prices to try to force competitors out of the market.

German daily newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung earlier quoted Cartel Office President Andreas Mundt as saying the regulator has “notified Deutsche Post that we have taken a critical view of its pricing for major customers as it could obstruct other mail providers in an abusive manner”.

In the letter market, Deutsche Post competes with Dutch post and packages group PostNL (PTNL.AS).