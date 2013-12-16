FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Regulator criticizes Deutsche Post letter pricing
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 16, 2013 / 5:55 PM / 4 years ago

Regulator criticizes Deutsche Post letter pricing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A postman of the German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post sorts mail at a sorting office in Berlin's Mitte district, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL (DPWGn.DE) has until the end of the week to respond to criticism from Germany’s antitrust regulator over its pricing for major customers, a company spokesman said late on Monday.

The German Federal Cartel Office launched an investigation last year into whether Deutsche Post may have cut prices to try to force competitors out of the market.

German daily newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung earlier quoted Cartel Office President Andreas Mundt as saying the regulator has “notified Deutsche Post that we have taken a critical view of its pricing for major customers as it could obstruct other mail providers in an abusive manner”.

In the letter market, Deutsche Post competes with Dutch post and packages group PostNL (PTNL.AS).

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.