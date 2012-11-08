FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Post operating profit hit by Mail costs
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 8, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Deutsche Post operating profit hit by Mail costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) missed expectations for quarterly operating profit, after costs at its Mail business rose while its home market Germany was hit by Europe’s debt crisis.

“We will reach our target for the year,” chief executive Frank Appel said on Thursday. “Of course we too see and feel the effects of the generally slowing economy. But we have been able to deal with them very well thus far.”

Europe’s biggest express delivery and mail company said on Thursday third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 6.5 percent to 604 million euros ($770 million), compared with a forecast for 648 million in a Reuters poll.

Revenue rose 5.7 percent to 13.84 billion euros, against a 13.59 billion forecast.

Some of Deutsche Post’s competitors have lowered guidance, with European logistics rivals Kuehne&Nagel KNIN.VX and Panalpina (PWTN.S) reporting weak volumes in air freight and ocean cargo amid reduced trade between Asia and Europe.

Deutsche Post, which generates 30 percent of revenues from Germany, said quarterly operating profit fell because of seasonal factors at its Mail division, which implemented a 4 percent wage rise during the period.

Deutsche Post, which raised its profit guidance in August, said it continued to expect 2012 EBIT of 2.6-2.7 billion euros, compared with 2.44 billion last year. It also confirmed a target to grow operating profit to 3.35-3.55 billion euros by 2015.

Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Dan Lalor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.