FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Post hikes financial year outlook after second quarter profit rise
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 6, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Post hikes financial year outlook after second quarter profit rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE), the world’s biggest mail and logistics company, raised its full-year profit guidance slightly after second-quarter operating profit increased in line with expectations.

Deutsche Post said on Tuesday it now expects earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at between 2.75-3.0 billion euros ($3.64-$3.97 billion) this year, reflected special effects in its mail division.

It said Mail would contribute 1.15-1.25 billion to annual earnings, or some 50 million more than previously expected due to the release of a provision booked last year.

Second quarter EBIT gained 14 percent at 619 million euros while sales slipped 0.6 percent to 13.65 billion euros.

The average in a Reuters poll of analysts was EBIT growth of 14.2 percent at 620 million euros ($820.47 million) and a 2.7 percent rise in revenues at 14.058 billion.

The mail division, whose business of selling stamps and delivering letters has been hit by electronic mail, posted a quarterly profit of 223 million euros, compared with 38 million euros last year, largely due to the absence of last year’s 151 million euros one-off payment for value-added tax.

($1 = 0.7553 euros)

Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach, editing by Christiaan Hetzner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.