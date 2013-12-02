FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Telekom plans new packages after internet cap blocked
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 2, 2013 / 11:50 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Telekom plans new packages after internet cap blocked

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of German company Deutsche Telekom is pictured at the CeBit computer fair in this file photo taken in Hanover, March, 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/Files

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom plans to repackage its internet offering rather than appeal against an October court ruling that blocked it from capping connection speeds when customers exceed data limits on flat-rate contracts.

After announcing its decision not to launch an appeal, the former German monopoly said on Monday that it will introduce new deals with flat rates or fixed data volumes.

The telecoms operator’s head of German operations, Niek Jan van Damme, told reporters that the company aims to be more transparent, adding: “We want to win back customer confidence we have lost.”

Public outrage this year prompted Deutsche Telekom to water down plans to cap data speeds over fixed broadband lines.

It had said that, from 2016, customers who sign up for flat-rate internet deals and who exceed their monthly data download limit would see their surfing speed capped at 2 megabits per second (Mbit/s).

The Cologne district court ruled in favor of the consumer lobby group Verbraucherzentrale NRW, which had brought the case to court.

Deutsche Telekom’s Van Damme declined to indicate how much customers will have to pay for the new packages, but he said that the new flat-rate packages would be more expensive than the contracts with fixed data volumes.

He added that it is unlikely that the new tariffs would be introduced in the next 12 months.

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.