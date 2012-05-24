FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom sees complete sale of U.S. unit unlikely
May 24, 2012 / 8:40 AM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Telekom sees complete sale of U.S. unit unlikely

COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) believes a complete sale of its T-Mobile USA unit is unlikely, the company told shareholders on Thursday, as it continues its search for a long-term solution for the troubled business.

“We must find other ways to increase the return on our capital, or reduce our capital investment,” Chief Executive Rene Obermann said at the annual general meeting, referring to the unit.

“We are doing everything in our power to achieve this.”

Deutsche Telekom tried to sell T-Mobile USA to AT&T (T.N) last year, but had to abandon the deal after heavy resistance from regulators.

