Deutsche Telekom says not amending terms of MetroPCS deal

The logo of Deutsche Telekom AG is pictured at their headquarters, in this file photo taken in Bonn December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday it has no plans to amend the terms of a proposed merger of its T-Mobile USA unit with rival MetroPCS.

Asked whether the Bonn-based company was working on sweetening the deal, a spokesman said: “No, we can flatly deny that.”

Last week, two proxy advisory firms suggested MetroPCS shareholders should vote against the deal, backing opposing shareholders who have concerns about the valuation and the amount of debt being assigned to the combined company.