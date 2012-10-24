FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Telekom CEO says confident on MetroPCS deal
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 24, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Telekom CEO says confident on MetroPCS deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Deutsche Telekom AG is seen outside the company's headquarter in Bonn May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

MUNICH (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGn.de is confident a deal to merge its T-Mobile USA unit with U.S. carrier MetroPCS Communications Inc PCS.N will go through, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We do however need to explain more clearly the benefits for both sides,” Rene Obermann told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Munich.

Japan’s Softbank (9984.T) earlier this month agreed to buy a 70 percent stake in rival carrier Sprint Nextel (S.N) and there have been reports it may also look to acquire MetroPCS.

Obermann declined to comment when asked whether Softbank could make a rival bid for MetroPCS.

Reporting by Peter Maushagen; writing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.