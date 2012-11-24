FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom sees huge synergies from MetroPCS deal: paper
November 24, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

Deutsche Telekom sees huge synergies from MetroPCS deal: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of Deutsche Telekom AG is seen on top of the company's headquarter in Bonn May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE) expects the merger of its T-Mobile USA with MetroPCS Communications Inc PCS.N will reap “several billions of euros” in synergies, Telekom chairman Ulrich Lehner told a German weekly magazine.

“The position of Deutsche Telekom in the USA will improve markedly as a result,” WirtschaftsWoche quoted Lehner as saying in a report to be published on Monday.

T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS said last month that they wanted to merge their companies, creating a stronger number four on the U.S. wireless market.

T-Mobile is seeking to catch up with market leaders Verizon Wireless (VZ.N) and AT&T (T.N), and third-place Sprint as the market moves quickly to super-fast mobile Internet offerings.

MetroPCS Communications said on November 19 the U.S. Department of Justice has requested for additional information regarding the proposed merger but continued to expect the deal to close in the first half of 2013.

Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach, editing by William Hardy

