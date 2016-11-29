Merkel says no details on origin of cyber attack on Deutsche Telekom

A photo illustration shows a German Deutsche Telekom logo on smartphone in front of a displayed "No connection" logo on November 28, 2016.

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she had no information on where a cyber attack on Deutsche Telekom, which hit its network on Sunday and Monday, came from.

"I have no information on the origin of the attacks on the network, the ... appropriate body will do all it can to find out where the attacks came from," Merkel told reporters at a news conference with the Maltese prime minister.

"Such attacks are a part of every day life and people have to get used to them," she said.

Telekom has said about 900,000 users suffered Internet outages starting on Sunday and continuing into Monday. A company executive said it was an attempt to hijack consumer router devices for a wider Internet attack.