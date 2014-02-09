FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Telekom buys remainder of T-Mobile Czech unit: source
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
February 9, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Telekom buys remainder of T-Mobile Czech unit: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Deutsche Telekom is seen at a store in Bonn, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom has bought the remaining parts of its T-Mobile Czech Republic division for about 800 million euros ($1.09 billion) to take full control of the unit, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.

Deutsche Telekom is acquiring the 40-percent stake in T-Mobile Czech Republic from investors Mid Europa Partners (MEP) and Al Ain, the source said on condition that he not be identified because the matter is confidential, confirming a report in Germany’s Manager Magazin Online.

Deutsche Telekom declined to comment.

The German telecom operator plans to offer an integrated structure of mobile-phone networks and landlines across Europe.

Last November, Deutsche Telekom purchased GTS Central Europe for 546 million euros in a deal that earned the Bonn-based company a fibre optic fixed-line and infrastructure business in Eastern Europe.

Reporting by Peter Maushagen, Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Philipp Halstrick and Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.