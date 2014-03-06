FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom open to US mobile market consolidation: CEO
#Technology News
March 6, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Telekom open to US mobile market consolidation: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Timotheus Hoettges, CEO of Germany's telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom AG poses in front of the company's logo following the annual news conference in Bonn March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BONN, Germany (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday would be open to a potential consolidation in the U.S. mobile market but that at the same time it had no concerns about running its T-Mobile USA business.

“All our actions in the U.S. are to add value. At the moment we have no difficulties to run T-Mobile US on a stand-alone basis,” Deutsche Telekom’s Chief Executive Tim Hoettges told a news conference.

“If a consolidation in the US mobile market will take place, we will enter that phase with an open mind,” he added.

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Jonathan Gould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
