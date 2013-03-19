FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom lines up second adviser for Scout sale: sources
March 19, 2013 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

Deutsche Telekom lines up second adviser for Scout sale: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of German company Deutsche Telekom is pictured at the CeBit computer fair in this file photo taken in Hanover, March, 6, 2012.REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/Files

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom is close to appointing Jefferies as second advisor for the sale of its online classified advertising unit Scout24, two sources close to the deal said.

The investment bank might work alongside Goldman Sachs, which Deutsche Telekom is also set to appoint, Reuters reported on Monday.

Europe’s third-largest telecoms group behind Vodafone and Telefonica said late last year that it would evaluate the options for Scout24 to free funds for other investments.

Deutsche Telekom and Jefferies declined to comment.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Peter Dinkloh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
