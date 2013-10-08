FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom offers T-Mobile USA bonds worth $3.1 billion
#Business News
October 8, 2013 / 12:28 PM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Telekom offers T-Mobile USA bonds worth $3.1 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Deutsche Telekom is pictured on the 266 metre high "Colonia" TV tower in the western German city of Cologne March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said on Tuesday it is offering for sale a portion of the T-Mobile USA bonds from its holdings worth $3.1 billion.

The company said it would offer two series of $1.25 billion each and one of $600 million.

“The proceeds of the sale of the bonds will serve Deutsche Telekom’s general corporate purposes,” the company said in a statement.

Deutsche Telekom said it would offer $1.25 billion worth of senior notes due in 2019 and another portion of $1.25 billion notes, which are due in 2021.

The remaining $600 million notes are due in 2023.

The notes are part of the deal to buy MetroPCS, which Deutsche Telekom combined with its T-Mobile USA unit.

As part of the transaction Deutsche Telekom provided T-Mobile USA, with debt capital in the form of bonds totaling $11.2 billion.

Credit analysts have warned that Deutsche Telekom should sell some of that debt to the market to maintain its current credit profile.

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Peter Dinkloh and Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
