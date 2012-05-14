Seed firm Devgen signs Syngenta pesticide deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Hybrid seed company Devgen DEVG.BR has signed a crop protection research pact with Switzerland’s Syngenta SYNN.VX, the world’s largest agrochemicals company, swelling its resources to carry out future seed development.

Devgen said on Monday it would receive a 22-million-euro ($28.5 million) upfront payment and research funding of 4.8 million euros per year during the partnership, as well as royalties on the sales of any commercialized products.

The deal will help pay for five years of development by loss-making Devgen of its specialized strains of rice that are more resistant to heat and drought for use in countries like India.

The news sent its shares up as much as 5.4 percent to a five-week high of 5.45 euros, making them one of the strongest risers on the Brussels stock exchange.

“We’re not intending to splash out and vastly increase our burn rate,” Chief Executive Thierry Bogaert told Reuters.

“But with over 60 million euros in the bank, we can strategically and systematically maintain our investment level over a number of years towards profitability.”

Under the agreement, Syngenta will develop and commercialize Devgen’s sprayable insecticides. These affect a specific gene mechanism known as RNAi, which means it can target certain insect species without harming those that are beneficial to a particular plant.

“The deal ... not only brings a substantial amount of non-dilutive funding, but validates once more the RNAi technology, and provides another technology pillar for future cash flows to the company,” KBC Securities said in a note to clients.

KBC raised its rating on Devgen shares from “accumulate” to “buy” and increased its target price to 8.30 euros from 7.00 euros.

($1 = 0.7726 euros)