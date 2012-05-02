FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

Devon Energy quarterly output climbs, profit dips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Devon Energy Corp (DVN.N) said Wednesday that its first-quarter production rose 10 percent from a year earlier, but its net profit slipped as its average sales prices fell.

Net earnings for the first quarter slipped to $393 million, or 97 cents per share, from $416 million, also 97 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. The earnings per share were flat because of a nearly 10 percent drop in the number of shares.

Excluding one-time items, earnings per share were $1.05, the company said.

Revenues rose 16.3 percent to $2.5 billion.

Devon’s average production rose to 693,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day, lifted largely by a 26 percent increase in oil output.

But the company received an average of $32.83 per barrel of oil equivalent during the quarter, down from $34.38 a year before, hurt by weak natural gas prices.

Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

