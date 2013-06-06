FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Devon to form pipeline, processing partnership
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 6, 2013 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

Devon to form pipeline, processing partnership

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp (DVN.N) on Thursday said it plans to form a publicly-traded master limited partnership (MLP) for its U.S. natural gas gathering and processing assets in a bid to increase the valuation of its shares.

Devon and other energy companies including Kinder Morgan KMP.N have turned to tax-advantaged master limited partnerships as a means of unlocking the value for the infrastructure that is used to transport oil and natural gas to market.

Devon’s share price has been depressed over the last several years due to the company’s broad exposure to natural gas prices. In the last two years, Devon’s shares have fallen about 30 percent compared with a 25 percent gain in the Standard & Poor’s 1500 index.

The MLP is expected to initially hold a minority stake in the oil and gas company’s so-called midstream business, which includes assets in Texas, Oklahoma and Wyoming. Devon will own the general partner of the MLP.

The company expects the MLP to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the third quarter.

Shares of Devon fell 93 cents to $55.71, a decline of 1.6 percent, in morning New York Stock Exchange trading.

Reporting by Michael Erman; editing by John Wallace and Theodore d'Afflisio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.