Devon posts big loss, shares fall

(Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp (DVN.N) reported a third-quarter loss as it wrote down the value of some assets due to low natural gas prices and the company’s output disappointed, prompting a 5 percent drop in the stock.

Oil and gas output rose 3 percent from a year ago to 678,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter. That was below Robert W. Baird & Co’s forecast for 685,000 boe per day.

Burdened by heavy supplies, U.S. natural gas prices fell about 30 percent from a year earlier in the third quarter to an average of $2.83 per million British thermal units.

Related Coverage Devon Energy to cut spending next year: CEO

Those low prices caused a number of exploration and production companies to write down the value of some assets. In the third quarter, Devon took a $1.1 billion writedown.

Low natural gas prices sent many exploration and production companies in search of natural gas liquids such as butane, propane and ethane, but excess supplies of these liquids have also put pressure on prices. The price of ethane has been hit particularly hard, falling more than 60 percent this year.

Devon reported a third-quarter loss of $719 million, or $1.80 per share, compared with a profit of $1 billion, or $2.51 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 88 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 69 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

A good part of Devon’s earnings beat was due to a tax benefit, analysts at Houston-based energy investment bank Simmons & Co said in a note to clients.

Revenue fell 47 percent to $1.87 billion as average realized prices for natural gas fell 27 percent, and that for natural gas liquids fell 37 percent. Analysts expected $2.27 billion.

Shares of Devon were down $3.55 to $56.07 in morning New York Stock Exchange trading.