Pension corp sues Dewey & LeBoeuf law firm

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Troubled Dewey & LeBoeuf law firm, facing partner defections and a New York prosecutor’s investigation, was sued on Monday by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp, which is seeking a decree to terminate various Dewey retirement plans.

The case by the PBGC, a wholly owned United States government corporation, was filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. Last week, a former employee sued the law firm on behalf of herself and others in the same court, claiming unfair termination.

