DHL exploring sale of U.S. "last-mile" delivery unit: sources

An employee is seen next to his workstation during a operational test of the new DHL North Asia Hub in Shanghai July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

(Reuters) - Deutsche Post’s (DPWGn.DE) DHL is considering selling its “last-mile” delivery unit in the United States, a service used by retailers to deliver bulky products to consumers, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

DHL could sell its Exel Direct unit, part of its Exel supply chain in the United States, for about $100 million, one of the three sources said.

A Deutsche Post spokesman declined to comment. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The rise of e-commerce has led to a boom in “last-mile” delivery services, used by retailers like Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) to deliver televisions, furniture and other large products that might require installation in a customer’s home.

Exel Direct’s customers include retailers Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM.N), Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD.O) and Office Depot Inc ODP.N, according to its website.