Diageo ends Chinese offer with little uptake

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Diageo (DGE.L) completed its tender offer for Chinese baijiu maker Sichuan Shuijingfang (600779.SS), which it was compelled to undertake, with negligible uptake and so stays as the largest shareholder in China’s No 4 white spirits group.

The London-based Diageo bought a 4 percent in joint venture Sichuan Chengdu Quanxing last July to bring its stake to 53 percent, and under Chinese rules because Quanxing itself holds 39.7 percent in Shuijingfang, Diageo was compelled to launch a tender offer for all the remaining shares in Shuijingfang.

The maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka has said it had no intention of seeking full ownership of Shuijingfang as it saw benefits in working with Chinese shareholders, and so set the mandatory tender offer at the minimum level which was unlikely to encourage any uptake.

Diageo said on Wednesday it had now completed the issue with a nominal uptake of 0.001 percent of the 60.3 percent shares not held by Quanxing. Diageo had set the offer at 21.45 yuan a share, the minimum permitted by Chinese takeover rules, and compared to the last closing price of 21.75 yuan.

The Chinese move is part of Diageo’s strategy to increase the proportion of its sales in emerging markets to 50 percent by 2015 from just under 40 percent currently. The super premium Chinese white spirits market or baijiu, where Shuijingfang’s business is focused, is one of the world’s fastest growing spirits sectors and an area in which Diageo is keen to expand.