FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Diageo ends Chinese offer with little uptake
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 25, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

Diageo ends Chinese offer with little uptake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Bottles of Diageo's Smirnoff Whipped Cream (L) and Fluffed Marshmallow flavored vodkas are seen in this picture taken December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Diageo (DGE.L) completed its tender offer for Chinese baijiu maker Sichuan Shuijingfang (600779.SS), which it was compelled to undertake, with negligible uptake and so stays as the largest shareholder in China’s No 4 white spirits group.

The London-based Diageo bought a 4 percent in joint venture Sichuan Chengdu Quanxing last July to bring its stake to 53 percent, and under Chinese rules because Quanxing itself holds 39.7 percent in Shuijingfang, Diageo was compelled to launch a tender offer for all the remaining shares in Shuijingfang.

The maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka has said it had no intention of seeking full ownership of Shuijingfang as it saw benefits in working with Chinese shareholders, and so set the mandatory tender offer at the minimum level which was unlikely to encourage any uptake.

Diageo said on Wednesday it had now completed the issue with a nominal uptake of 0.001 percent of the 60.3 percent shares not held by Quanxing. Diageo had set the offer at 21.45 yuan a share, the minimum permitted by Chinese takeover rules, and compared to the last closing price of 21.75 yuan.

The Chinese move is part of Diageo’s strategy to increase the proportion of its sales in emerging markets to 50 percent by 2015 from just under 40 percent currently. The super premium Chinese white spirits market or baijiu, where Shuijingfang’s business is focused, is one of the world’s fastest growing spirits sectors and an area in which Diageo is keen to expand.

Reporting by David Jones; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.