Diageo buys remainder of Chinese distiller
July 23, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Diageo buys remainder of Chinese distiller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A signage is seen on the outside of Diageo offices in west London October 10, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Global drinks firm Diageo (DGE.L) on Tuesday said it had received approval from Chinese authorities to become the sole shareholder in Sichuan Chengdu Shuijingfang Group Company (SJF Holdco), the owner of white spirits company ShuiJingFang (600779.SS).

Diageo said it would acquire the remaining 47 percent stake in SJF Holdco owned by its Chinese partners for 233 million pounds. As a result, SJF HoldCo will be converted from a joint venture into a wholly foreign-owned enterprise owned by Diageo.

On completion, Diageo’s indirect interest in Shanghai-listed Shuijingfang, one of the best known producers of China’s ‘Bai Jiu’ spirit, will rise to 39.71 percent from 21.05 percent, it said.

Reporting by Rhys Jones, Editing by Brenda Goh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
