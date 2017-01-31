Diageo to make new Guinness beers for U.S. market

A signage is seen on the outside of Diageo offices in west London October 10, 2008.

LONDON (Reuters) - Diageo (DGE.L) plans to open a new Guinness brewery in the U.S. state of Maryland where it will make new Guinness beers for the U.S. market, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The new brewery will include a visitors' center and a packaging and warehousing operation. It will be based at the company's existing facility in Relay, Maryland, bringing the total investment in Relay to $50 million.

The traditional Guinness stout will continue to be made in Dublin, Diageo said.