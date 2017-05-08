Diageo sticks to medium-term outlook, year progressing well

FILE PHOTO: A worker looks at bottles of Johnnie Walker whisky on the production line at the Diageo owned Shieldhall bottling plant in Glasgow, Scotland, in this March 24, 2011 file photo.

LONDON (Reuters) - Diageo (DGE.L), the world's largest spirits company, stood by its medium-term sales and profit targets on Monday, saying the year has progressed well.

The maker of Smirnoff vodka and Johnnie Walker Scotch said it still expected mid-single digit revenue growth and a 100 basis point improvement in its operating margin, excluding any impact of acquisitions or divestitures, in the three years ending fiscal 2019.

The comments came ahead of an investor conference the company will host in London on Tuesday.