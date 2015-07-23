FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEC investigating Smirnoff maker Diageo's U.S. distribution: WSJ
July 23, 2015 / 7:42 PM / 2 years ago

SEC investigating Smirnoff maker Diageo's U.S. distribution: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman waits for an elevator in the foyer of the Fort Worth Regional Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Fort Worth, Texas June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating if liquor company Diageo Plc has been shipping excess inventory to distributors to boost its results, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the inquiry.

By sending more cases to distributors than wanted, the company would be able to report more sales and shipments, the Journal reported on Thursday, citing the people.

The maker of Smirnoff vodka and Johnnie Walker whiskey confirmed that it had received an inquiry from the SEC regarding its distribution in the United States, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1CSOpJW)

“Diageo is working to respond fully to the SEC’s requests for information in this matter,” a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

The SEC declined to comment.

The company’s U.S.-listed shares closed 4 percent down at $114.83 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

